The leader of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, will not contest this year’s presidential election due to ill health.

He explained that he had not been in the best of state of health since 2017.

In an interview with Graphic Online’s Albert K. Salia from his base in the United States of America, Dr Nduom said his current state and other challenges did not leave time for politics.

READ ALSO:

He was, however, convinced that the PPP had a new set of leaders to make an impact in Ghana’s politics.

A couple of weeks ago, the PPP announced to all members and the general public that the party was ready for eligible persons to demonstrate interest in becoming the presidential candidate for the 2020 general election, adding that it did not expect Dr Nduom to put in a bid.

All interested contenders are encouraged to express their interest publicly and on the party’s various platforms. The party said an expedited, virtual selection process has been adopted for the exercise.