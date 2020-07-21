Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is expected not to contest the Progressive People Party’s (PPP) flagbearer race as nominations open.

The leadership of the party announced the development in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Paa Kow Ackon.

Though the party did not state the reasons, it has urged all interested persons who are eligible to pick up nomination forms.

“We urge all card-bearing members in good standing to take advantage of this opportunity to test the waters, determine their competitive standing, and check the general public’s reactions to their potential candidature,” part of the statement read.

ALSO READ:

It added an expedited and virtual selection process has been adopted for the exercise ahead of the 2020 elections.

The party further indicated its determination to improve upon past performances with the hope of being represented in Parliament.

Read the full statement below: