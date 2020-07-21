The Dagbon overlord, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, has heaped praises on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, for his passion for peace.

Ya-Naa II observed that his resolve to see that there is always a cordial working relationship between the Gbewaa Palace and the police administration deserves commendation.

“Let me thank the IGP for his passion for peace by sending this delegation on a fact-finding mission to my palace,” he told police chiefs during a visit to him in Yendi last Thursday.

According to the respected king, he was elated that the IGP decided to send a delegation to listen to his concerns over the irreconcilable differences between him and the embattled Yendi Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Peter Akokora Ayirezang.

It would be recalled that a delegation dispatched by the IGP, led by the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, COP Ken Yeboah, visited Yendi over the development.

Other members of the group included the Regional Commander, COP TY Bonga, Director-General of Welfare, COP/Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo – Danquah and DCOP RV Dedjoe, Director-General Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau and Chief Superintendent Mrs Fanny Aboagye.

The Ya-Naa, his cabinet and the police chiefs, smoked a peace pipe over the disagreements that culminated in the banishing of the police chief from Yendi following some disrespectful comments he was purported to have made.

