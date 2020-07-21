Ekiti State Corps Commandant of Amotekun, Brigadier-General Joe Komolafe (Rtd.), has disclosed that they will be deploying ancient, local and modern security techniques to ward off kidnapping, robbery and other heinous crimes from the State.

Speaking at Efon Alaaye during a sensitisation tour to Ekiti West, Efon Alaaye and Ijero Local government areas of the State, Brigadier-General Komolafe averred that the neglect of traditional culture and patterns of exposing criminals is one of the reasons for the rising spate of crimes in the South-West region.

He charged traditional rulers to deploy their supernatural powers to secure the lives and property of their people.

The commandant, who stated that the security outfit would protect the Southwest from invaders who had constantly constituted threat to the region, added that they will employ ancient Yoruba tactics of securing territories and fishing out criminals from their hideouts.

ALSO READ:

On the composition of the security outfit, Brigadier-General Komolafe said the first phase of the recruitment was to establish an intelligence-based outfit and later accommodate Amotekun ambassadors who would serve as informants of the agency. He further disclosed that there will be no age limit to those who would make up the ambassadorial category.

Brigadier-General Komolafe said:

“We want people that can enter the bush and give us native intelligence about criminal hideouts.

“People before us rose and fought invaders, we also want to rise and fight invaders. These invaders came with all forms of impunity, they kill, maim, rape and destroy people’s farm produce.”