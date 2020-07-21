Twenty five students of the Mawuli Senior High School ( SHS) are currently in isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Providing updates on the Covid-19 situation in Senior High Schools in the country, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said 18 students of the Achimota School have also tested positive and are receiving treatment.

He, however, said over 50 students who tested positive at Accra Girls SHS have recovered and are now back to school.

He said to prevent further backlogs, testing will now focus on symptomatic cases, contacts of confirmed cases, exposed health workers, and students.