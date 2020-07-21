The father of missing Ghanaian musician, Castro, has warned Dr Maurice Ampaw to desist from parading himself as the family’s lawyer.

Castro’s father said he does not know Dr Ampaw and no family member has ever engaged him on any matter.

He was speaking in an interview on TV3 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Castro’s father sounded very angry and said Dr Ampaw is only raising false alarm.

According to him, the lawyer has not even been to the family to ask them anything on the matter let alone being given the go-ahead to comment on the issue.

He said the best thing was for him to approach the family, make his interest in the matter known before going public with any information about the it.

“He is not liaising with the public on anyone’s behalf. What he is doing is rather disrespectful and unacceptable. He should be warned to stay away from us,” an angry father of Castro warned.

Dr Ampaw, since the disappearance of Castro, has been all over the media and appearing to be speaking for the family.

On many occasions, he had taken Asamoah Gyan on and called for his arrest.