Former Musiga President and defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Asante-Akim South Constituency, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly called ‘Obour’, has ended his tour of registration centres in the Asante-Akim South Constituency.

Obour began his tour on Friday, July 17 and ended on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Odubi, Obogu, Juaso, Yawkwei, Morso, Krofa, Adomfe, Wenchi, Asankare and Bompata were among the registration centres he toured.

Interacting with persons present at the registration centres, he advised them to adhere to all the safety protocols to stay free from Covid-19.

READ ALSO:

Clad in a ‘Nana Addo Round 2’ outfit, the former Musiga President said he would do his best to canvass for more votes for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the elected NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng.

Obour, who was accompanied by NPP polling station executives and some members of his campaign team, took the opportunity to register for his new Voter Identification Card.