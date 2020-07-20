The family of musician Castro, who disappeared mysteriously at Ada river six years ago, says no funeral ceremony will be organised for the hip-life singer if he never returns.

His father, Mr Coffie, in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi said since there is no evidence to prove the death of his son, it wouldn’t be apt to bid him farewell by organising his funeral.

As I speak as the father, there is no evidence to prove that my son is dead for me to hold his funeral though the law says it can be done after seven years when the family has not found their lost member. However, that law does not bind us to hold his funeral, he said.

Mr Coffie said he hardly believes his son’s alleged demise was a result of drowning because he is a good swimmer.

He, however, explained that he would only understand if someone tells him Castro has died spiritually or out of the ordinary.

The cowards can take the lead, but those of us who have the courage know that whatever the situation might be, God will talk, he stressed.

Castro, born Theophilus Tagoe and his lover, Janet Bandu, on July 6, 2014, were reported to have drowned following a Jet Ski accident at Ada while on holiday with his friend Asamoah Gyan, the former Captain of the Ghana Black Stars.

To date, no one knows the whereabouts of the hiplife artiste.