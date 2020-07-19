One of Ghana’s dreaded fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa is urging Ghanaians to make God their corner stone.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said given the trials and tribulations in the world, only Jesus can save humanity.

The renowned priestess born Patricia Asiedu who claims about 80% of her clients are Christians, said she uses her shrine to win more souls for Christ.

ALSO READ:

“Make Jesus your everything and you will never suffer in life” Nana Agradaa said.

Watch video below