Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the death of final year student of the Methodist Girls High School in Mamfe in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, Cindy Aku Sika, a General Art has reportedly died on Friday July 17,2020 after she complained of not feeling well.

A statement from GES copied to Adomonline.com said she died from Acute Malaria at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

The Ghana Education Service has assured the family of its support in giving her a befitting burial.

