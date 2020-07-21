Five more persons in Ghana have been killed by Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

The development brings the country’s death toll to 153.

There has been a surge in the number of confirmed cases as 763 new infections have been announced.

“A total of 763 new cases were reported on July 17, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 7th June to 16th July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 17,” information available on the GHS website read.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 28,430.

According to the figures, 24,901 persons have recovered and/or discharged. The number of active cases is 3,376.

Out of the 3,376, eight are critical, four on ventilator while 25 are severe.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 349,752. GHS says 127,862 were tests conducted through routine surveillance while 221,890 were through contact tracing.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 15,328

Ashanti Region – 6,151

Western Region – 2,310

Central Region – 1,155

Eastern Region – 1,087

Volta Region – 511

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Oti Region – 147

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9