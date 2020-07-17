Good news is finally welcomed in Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) as seven students and a teacher’s spouse, who tested positive to COVID-19, have fully recovered.

The announcement was made in the latest update by the Ghana Education Service (GES), which became necessary following the latest uproar of banned parents.

GES also announced the recovered students have not been subjected to stigmatisation but were warmly welcomed back to campus.

However, about 50 more students and staff are reportedly doing well, and it is the prayer of GES they recover fully and join their colleagues soon.

That notwithstanding, some 259 students tested negative in the contact tracing which was put in place after the school recorded its first cases.

Meanwhile, Accra Girls SHS was disinfected yesterday as part of containment measures in cases and to eradicate fear of the novel respiratory virus.