A total of 55 persons at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School (SHS), including students and members of staff, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a joint statement issued by Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service, this was revealed after “containment measures” were put in place following the confirmation of the school’s first case on July 6, 2020.

The figure was determined after 314 persons in the institution were tested for the virus. Some 259 tested negative.

All confirmed cases have been transferred to designated national treatment and isolation centres for management. The government has also outlined some actions taken so far as part of measures to control the spread.

These include identification and segregation of contacts from other students, restriction of the number of students who attend dining at a particular time, enforcement of social distancing protocols and enhanced hand hygiene practices among others.

The statement further disclosed that “a few other schools have reported sporadic cases which have not experienced a surge.”

It further explained that similar measures were being implemented in the respective institutions to prevent the spread of the virus in SHSs across the country.