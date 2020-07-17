It was a moment of merry-making for students of Accra Girls Senior High School when their recovered mates joined them on campus.

The recovered students were sent back to school weeks after receiving treatment at a designated national treatment and isolation centre.

The elated students assembled in the forecourt of the compound to sing praises while they warmly welcome their mates.

The environment was filled with noise of jubilation by students who were waving their handkerchiefs in victory.

The students, who have defeated the novel virus, are among the first batch of cases recorded.

They are now cleared to join the preparation towards their final exam slated for August 3 to September 4.

Watch video below: