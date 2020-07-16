The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured parents and guardians of final-year Senior High School (SHS) students in the country that it will do everything humanly possible to protect their children against COVID-19.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the GES, Mrs Monica Ankrah gave the assurance on the sideline of a mass disinfection exercise in the Accra Girls’ Senior High School in Accra.

The dormitories being disinfected

She said school authorities had also been charged with the task of ensuring that the students together with the teaching and non-teaching staff members observe strictly the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The exercise, which was a collaboration between the ministry of education (MoE), and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), came off yesterday, and it lasted for about five hours.

The beds being sprayed

According to the Greater Accra regional GES Director, the lives of the students were a priority to her outfit, encouraging parents to have confidence in the GES and school authorities to “take very good care of their children.”

Greater Accra Regional GES Director, Mrs Monica Ankrah

She also assured the teaching and non-teaching staff that the GES will continue to implement measures that will protect them from the virus.

While empathising with parents who want their wards home, she stressed that, the best option was for the infected students to be isolated and treated on campus

“In the wake of reported COVID-19 cases in some of the schools, the best thing to do which we [at GES] are doing is isolatiing and treating those infected by the virus, instead of sending them home where there is the high risk of them exposing their families and others to the virus,” she said.

“Isolation centres have been provided in the schools to facilitate treatment of students who would contract COVID-19,” Mrs Ankrah added.

The exercise – which lasted for about five hours- was necessitated by over fifty confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Accra Girls’ SHS, and was done yesterday (Friday, June 16).

The Head of Vector Control Unit, ZGL, Reverend Ebenezer Kwame Addae, explained that the reason for the disinfection was to make the school’s environment and its facilities safe for the students and the staff members.

He opined that regular disinfection together with the strict practising of the COVID-19 preventive protocols was key in battling the virus.

He, therefore, advised corporate Ghana to engage in regular disinfection against the virus.

“In addition to sanitising the entire school, we also disinfected the school’s high risk areas including door handles, doors, dormitories, classrooms and others,” he said.

The donation

Later, Reverend Addae on behalf of ZGL presented some gallons of disinfectants, microbial soaps and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to the GES to be given to the school.

In addition, he announced that his outfit will attach at least two ZGL workers whose job would be to do regular disinfection and cleaning of especially high risk spaces of the schools.

This gesture, he went on to add, would be replicated in all the SHSs across the country.

Mrs Ankrah, who received the donation, commended ZGL, and encouraged other institutions to support the central government in the fight against COVID-19.

Facilities disinfected at the Accra Girls’ SHS included dormitories, sick bay, classrooms, administration block, dining hall, playing field, offices, among others.

Classes were in session while the exercise was ongoing.