An excited father took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter who came after several attempts with his wife.

He tweeted:

After 7 years 5 IVF cycles, 9 failed transfers, a miscarriage, 4 surgeries, an ectopic pregnancy and roughly 70 negative tests we are finally able to introduce Sofia Mary Jane to the world! Please share this story to spread hope to the thousands of couples going through similar.