The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued an arrest warrant for Samuel Adam Fosters aka Samuel Adam Mahama in connection with his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.

He is being charged for accepting bribe to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officers private gain.

According to Interpol, for the offence he is liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding of 25 years.

The arrest warrant which was issued on July 10, said once Mr Adam Mahama is traced, “assurances are given that an extradition will be sought upon arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties.”

Ghana is one of five countries in which the European aviation giant, Airbus, paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for contracts, leading a court in Britain to slap a fine of £3 billion on the company.

In court documents and hearings, Airbus admitted five counts of failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries, including Ghana, to land high-value contracts.

The scheme was run by a unit at Airbus’ French headquarters, which its one-time chief executive, Tom Enders, reportedly called “bullshit castle”.

According to the report, there are six key actors involved in the scandal regarding Ghana.

Investigators from the UK’s SFO identified them only as Government Official 1 (high ranking and elected), Intermediary 5 (British national and close relative of Government Official 1), Company D (corporate vehicle for Intermediary 5 – shareholder), Intermediary 6 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), Intermediary 7 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), as well as Intermediary 8 (Spanish company and front for Intermediary 5).

Other British citizens; Philip Sean Middlemiss; Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux are connected to the case for their roles in the scandal.

Who is Samuel Adam Mahama?

Samuel Adam Foster aka Samuel Adam Mahama was born in Tamale on 14 December 1962 to Emmanuel Adamah Mahama and Nana Suluwu.

His current Ghanaian passport was guaranteed by John Mahama, described as former president of Ghana as first guarantor, and Alfred Abdulai Mahama, described as a Civil Servant, as second guarantor.

Alfred, John, and Samuel are brothers of the full blood in descending order of seniority. His UK address is 19 Avenue Road Penge, London, SE20 7RT, UK.