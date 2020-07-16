The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the Free Senior High School policy does not guarantee that all beneficiaries will vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Sammy Awuku told Joy News that suggestions that the government re-opened schools to register students to vote for the party, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be true.

“Though we may stand in an advantageous position because we thought about these young ones and their parents and brought this project, we believe we also have to compete and work hard for their votes,” he said.

He added that the government has laid down enough programmes to warrant a second term but more have to be done to win votes of Ghanaians.

Mr Awuku insisted that the government continues to be guided by science and data in taking a decision on Covid-19, including school reopening.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a press conference, called for closure of all Senior High Schools claiming their reopening was for the Electoral Commission to register them in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Already, a number of Senior High Schools are reporting some cases of the virus, but the government has refused to heed to opposition calls insisting the issue is under control.

Mr Awuku believes the NPP and NDC will have to campaign on their respective records and plans for the youth.

Defending why the recruitment of teachers, nurses, and security personnel were included in the 60 achievements of the Akufo-Addo government, Mr Awuku said his party cleared the backlog left by former President John Mahama.

For this, he urged the youth to maintain the Akufo-Addo-led administration for a second term.