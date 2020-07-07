It has emerged that a teacher and spouse at Accra Girls‘ Senior High School have also contracted the infectious coronavirus disease.

This means the school has recorded eight cases as of Monday, July 6, 2020 following the announcement of six students getting infected.

This was confirmed in a joint statement from the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service following an outrage in the school.

“The Ghana Education Service received reports of suspected cases of COVID-19 from some second cycle institutions including Accra Girls Senior High school with the Ghana Health Service subsequently notified of the situation.

“As at 6th July 2020, six students, a teacher and spouse have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Accra Girls Senior High School,” the statement said.

Read the full statement below: