Ghana has recorded 992 new COVID-19 cases which now puts the country’s case count at 21, 077, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.
Seven new Covid-19 related deaths have also been confirmed taking the death toll from 122 to 129.
The GHS explained these were samples taken from the period between June 18 and July 1, 2020.
In an update on Monday, July 6, 2020, the number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070 with the active Coronavirus cases in the country now 4,878.
Check the regional breakdown below:
Greater Accra Region – 11,508
Ashanti Region – 4,534
Western Region – 1,846
Central Region – 992
Eastern Region – 835
Volta Region – 369
Upper East Region – 278
Western North Region – 154
Bono East Region – 139
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Upper West Region – 55
Savannah Region – 46
Bono Region – 38
Ahafo Region – 26
North East Region – 8