Ghana has recorded 992 new COVID-19 cases which now puts the country’s case count at 21, 077, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.

Seven new Covid-19 related deaths have also been confirmed taking the death toll from 122 to 129.

MORE:

The GHS explained these were samples taken from the period between June 18 and July 1, 2020.

In an update on Monday, July 6, 2020, the number of recoveries has also increased to 16, 070 with the active Coronavirus cases in the country now 4,878.

Check the regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 11,508

Ashanti Region – 4,534

Western Region – 1,846

Central Region – 992

Eastern Region – 835

Volta Region – 369

Upper East Region – 278

Western North Region – 154

Bono East Region – 139

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Upper West Region – 55

Savannah Region – 46

Bono Region – 38

Ahafo Region – 26

North East Region – 8