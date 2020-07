Wanlov has been spotted walking around in town with his daughter he named after late dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns, being carried on his back.

He also carried a carton on his head full of Fante Kenkey; leaving fans with no clue as to where his destination was.

He was walking barefooted as usual and someone videoed him to share on his social media pages.

He captioned the video: Daddy Day; the box was full of Fante kenkey.

MORE:

Watch the video below: