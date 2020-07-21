Help came on time for a baby boy who was dumped in a public toilet at Mempeasem, a district in the Savannah region.

According to reports, around 5:00 am a resident, who entered the washroom, became alert when she heard cries of a baby.

It was revealed the noise was emerging from a black polythene bag the baby was dumped in.

Calls were immediately made to the Bole Fire Service personnel who quickly intervened and rescued the baby.

The baby was sent to the Bole District Hospital and is said to be responding to treatment. The incident has, meanwhile, been reported to the police.

That was the second of such incidents to have happened in a space of two weeks; the first baby was also dumped in a toilet trash bin.