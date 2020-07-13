Some persons, believed to be Ghanaians, were in a state of bewilderment when they heard cries from a public toilet trash bin.

At first sight, they thought it was an aborted fetus but upon careful observation, it was revealed it was a day-old baby.

It took the collective efforts of some women to remove the paper trash before recovering the baby who could not hold his tears.

The papers were wrapped around the baby, even in its mouth as the rescuers managed to remove him from the plastic basket.

Another bystander, who begged for the baby to be handed to her, gave credence to the saying ‘one man’s meat is indeed another man’s poison’.

The baby was handed to her on the condition she will send it to the hospital for immediate treatment and further parental care.