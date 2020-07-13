Bishop Charles Agyinasare
Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, has recounted how all his efforts to mentor Prophet Daniel Obinim proved futile.

According to the renowned man of God, though it was a personal decision of the International Godsway Chapel Founder to be nurtured along his path, it did not work.

He disclosed this while delivering a sermon on Sunday, July 12, 2020, to clear the air on being prophet Obinim’s mentee.

“I normally don’t reply to my critics and accusers. However, recently, I am getting calls from all over the world that one Obotan or Blay, a herbalist, who claims to have been a fake pastor, sat on a TV platform to accuse me of being fake, claiming I trained Obinim, so, if he is ‘azaaa’, then I am chief [azaa],” the man of God said.

However, he stressed a good father can have a bad child but that will not make the father a bad man too.

“Jesus trained Judas – I am not comparing myself to Jesus, He was perfect God and perfect man but Jesus trained Judas and Judas became a traitor. Did it make Jesus a traitor? he quizzed.




