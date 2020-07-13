Founder of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, has recounted how all his efforts to mentor Prophet Daniel Obinim proved futile.

According to the renowned man of God, though it was a personal decision of the International Godsway Chapel Founder to be nurtured along his path, it did not work.

He disclosed this while delivering a sermon on Sunday, July 12, 2020, to clear the air on being prophet Obinim’s mentee.

“I normally don’t reply to my critics and accusers. However, recently, I am getting calls from all over the world that one Obotan or Blay, a herbalist, who claims to have been a fake pastor, sat on a TV platform to accuse me of being fake, claiming I trained Obinim, so, if he is ‘azaaa’, then I am chief [azaa],” the man of God said.

However, he stressed a good father can have a bad child but that will not make the father a bad man too.

“Jesus trained Judas – I am not comparing myself to Jesus, He was perfect God and perfect man but Jesus trained Judas and Judas became a traitor. Did it make Jesus a traitor? he quizzed.