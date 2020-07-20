American rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed she is pregnant with her first child as she shares image of her baby bump while in a string bikini and high heels.

The 37-year-old rapper shared the stunning image to Instagram where she cradled her bare baby bump as she wore a floral mesh string bikini and silver platform high heels.

The Anaconda singer kept it simple with her caption, only writing ‘#Preggers’ and adding a yellow heart emoji.

For months there have been rumours that the chart-topping singer was pregnant but she never confirmed nor denied.

In June she shared a busty photo but not her tummy as she seemed to only fuel those rumours.

Confirming the reports in her latest post, showcased her ample assets in the snap, protecting her modesty with a colourful star shaped nipple pasties

She is expecting with her husband, 42-year-old Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, whom she tied the knot with in 2019.