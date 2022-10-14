Fans of American rapper Nicki Minaj are excited about her announcement that she may be travelling to Ghana soon.

The ‘Super Bass’ hitmaker, in an Instagram live, said that she is ready to explore the country. She added that Ghana is one of the African countries she has made plans to visit.

Nicki Minaj said that she would be having a “business type of situation” during her visit but she did not specify when she would make the rip.

The songstress also revealed that she would be working with a Ghanaian artiste.

“I would love to come to Ghana, I actually may be doing something major, a business type of situation with an artiste from Ghana really soon,” she said.

While at it @NICKIMINAJ might be coming to Ghana!! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 oh I’m ready Nicki I am!!!!!!😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/PO1Oz3cW6u — WE GO UP (@big9_ne) October 14, 2022

Nicki Minaj is not the only American artiste who has shown interest in coming to Ghana.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill is also finally making his way to Ghana after years of expressing interest.

The rapper is set to perform at the 2022 AfroNation concert to be held in December 2022.

This comes barely a month after Meek Mill told fans on social media that he would like to perform in Africa before the year ends. At the time, he did not specify which part of the continent he would like to visit.