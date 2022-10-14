The Leader and Founder of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, says it will be extremely difficult for the government to win the fight against illegal mining.

This is because the sector is largely driven by poverty and a major source of livelihood for people in mining communities across the country.

Mr. Akpaloo says the alternative livelihood for these illegal miners is the community mining initiative, which unfortunately has been dominated by persons with political influence.

He has started a tour of mining areas as part of the party’s preparation for Election 2024.

According to him, he was shocked to see the level of devastation to vegetation and river bodies in illegal mining areas.

Mr. Akpaloo says he is worried because most of the residents in such areas are living in abject poverty.

“It saddens my heart to see residents struggling to get 10 cedis for food despite the gloomy pictures in the environment,” he bemoaned.

He has implored the government to strengthen the community mining project and ensure residents are engaged to reduce poverty and the galamsey menace.

According to Mr. Akpaloo, the LPG is done with its branch and constituency elections and currently electing regional executives to spearhead party activities.

“Ghanaians are fed-up with NPP and NDC is never an option, they need a third force, a party which is ready to listen to the youth, create jobs to better their lives and that is what LPG stands for,” he stated.