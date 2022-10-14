Global icon Nicki Minaj has got Ghanaians dancing with joy since she expressed readiness to visit the country.

The American rapper, in a live video addressing The Grammy’s board and her music, revealed Ghana is one of the top African countries she plans on visiting soon.

As a matter of fact, she guaranteed that she would be having a “business type of situation” in Ghana come December.

She also hinted that she has a collaboration with a Ghanaian artiste, though she left the identity for the imagination of fans.

Four Ghainaian artistes have been tipped to be hitting the studios with Nicki, and fans have speculated one of them might have hit the jackpot.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Wendy Shay have earlier expressed interest in working with the pop star.

The collaboration, when released, will increase Ghana’s chances of bagging international awards and be a selling point for most artistes.

