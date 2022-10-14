SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 11 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 October 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches is the meeting of Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on the early evening of Sunday 16 October. This clash between the two most dominant teams in English football in recent years promises to be a thriller to close out the round, with the Citizens hoping that Erling Haaland can prove the decisive figure.

“This year, in my opinion, we have got the best striker in the world playing up front who is just obsessed with scoring goals and being in the box, which is a brilliant trait for a striker,” said Jack Grealish of his teammate. “It changes all of our games compared to last season where we played with a false nine.”

The round opens on Friday night with Brentford hosting Brighton & Hove Albion, with the latter team’s new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, claiming that he will put his own stamp on the Seagulls in the wake of Graham Potter’s departure to Chelsea.

“He [Potter] did a great job. Everyone knows what made Potter successful here but I’m not Potter,” said De Zerbi. “I think we have a lot of things in common and I’m not talking about the way of playing, I’m talking about the principles and the mentality of football. If we can keep this mentality and those principles I will also try to bring my ideas clearly without making any big changes.”

Saturday’s top game sees Everton visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Sunday – aside from the Liverpool v City clash – also features Aston Villa hosting Chelsea, Leeds United taking on Arsenal at Elland Road, West Ham United visiting Southampton, and a clash between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hoping Callum Wilson fires in their trip to the Red Devils, and believes the striker can still crack England’s World Cup squad: “I think there’s time. I’m a firm believer in him and his abilities, and I know Gareth [Southgate, England manager] is the same.

“What does he have to do? He has to return and score – and he has to be consistent in his availability. Maybe he has to have a bit of luck somewhere else to make that plane.”

Premier League broadcast details, 14-16 October 2022

All times CAT

Friday 14 October

21:00: Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 15 October

13:30: Leicester City v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Fulham v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 16 October