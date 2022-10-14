There was drama at the Circuit Court in Accra hearing the case of self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, over an alleged money-doubling scam.

After the proceedings on Thursday, a young man, whose name has only been given as Collins, said to be a spiritual son of ‘Agradaa’, engaged journalists.

He justified that Agradaa had done no wrong, adding the congregants have no evidence to prove their allegations.

“Do you know anyone who goes to church to give offertory or sow a seed and say I gave this amount of money? What is your evidence? If you have evidence, prove it to the court or did they by any chance attach their names to the offertory?” he quizzed.

Collins in his address was interrupted by a journalist who sought to ask a question, he flipped and asked the latter to shut up.

To him, the journalist had no right to talk while he was not done speaking.

Nana Agradaa was arrested on Sunday following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some church members.

Some of the victims say they went to the church when she advertised on her TV programme that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.

In defence, Agradaa said she promised to assist her church members through her special spiritual endowments and delivered.

She has, however, been refused bail a second time and is expected to appear before the court on October 17, 2022.

This was after the prosecutors told the court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, they needed more time to carry out investigation because the accused was not cooperating with them.