SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 9 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 14 to Monday 17 October 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture for this round is ‘El Clasico’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the afternoon of Sunday 16 October.

Both Los Blancos and the Blaugrana are leading title contenders this season, and the chance to strike a psychological blow in this ‘six pointer’ could be key in deciding where the championship ends up come May 2023.

“We don’t have to focus on the individual but on the team,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti. “They play very intense, they’ve had a great start to the season and there will be a great atmosphere in the stadium. We are delighted to host a match of this quality. It will be difficult for both teams.”

The round opens on Friday night with Getafe visiting Rayo Vallecano, while the pick of Saturday’s games is the meeting of Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid at San Mames. Bilbao player Dani Garcia has hailed the impact of manager Ernesto Valverde: “Ernesto has always been very clear and very noble with me, he explained to me what he wants from me, why I was not playing and I have accepted it at all times.”

Garcia added, “It gives us a lot of confidence and freedom when it comes to projecting each one’s game. After giving you some guidelines, let you act when it comes to attacking, it reminds me a bit of Mendilibar; the two are normal people, as is also Marcelino, with whom the day-to-day gets along normally and with a good atmosphere.”

This round of La Liga action also sees Sevilla visit Mallorca, Celta Vigo host Real Sociedad, Real Betis will host Almeria on Sunday night, and the set of fixtures is closed out on Monday evening with Villarreal and Osasuna meeting at Estadio de la Ceramica.

La Liga broadcast details, 14-17 October 2022

All times CAT

Friday 14 October

21:00: Rayo Vallecano v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 15 October

14:00: Girona v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Valencia v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Mallorca v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 16 October

14:00: Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Real Madrid v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Espanyol v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Betis v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 17 October