A National Chairman Hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has expressed confidence he will emerge victorious.



Mr Nketia, who has been the NDC General Secretary for the past 17 years, said this as he officially declares his intention to contest for the position.



With the party’s election scheduled for December 17, 2022, General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, believes he is the best person to lead the NDC to victory in the 2024 election with the experience he has gathered over the years.



“I participated in the struggle against the military dictatorship in this country, after which I came to Parliament. I was there for 12 years and chaired several committees.



“I tasted executive positions by being the Deputy Minister in charge of Agriculture. I have served as Board Chairman, among others. I am confident that with my experience I will be a good leader and example to my party,” he told Accra-based Class FM.



So far, Mr Nketia is the only person who has expressed interest to contest against the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



But Mr Ofosu-Ampofo has said the party membership has confidence in him and will do nothing to suggest that he is the only one who knows everything that will give the party victory in the 2024 elections.