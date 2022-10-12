Artiste of the moment, Black Sherif, has sent a warning to his detractors not to waste their time trying to sabotage his craft.

The superstar, in an interview on Luv FM as part of his Ashanti Regional tour, made it clear he is anointed and as such cannot be backtracked by the agenda of his haters.

He believed weapons are being fashioned against him, but none is yet to prosper and never will.

Black Sherif’s confidence is based on the fact that he is clean-hearted and has no hatred for anyone whatsoever.

“No one can sabotage me. I have no hatred for no one so their evil plans can never manifest. I strongly believe that. They can go ahead and try, but nothing will happen to me. I have not wronged anybody,” he said with a smirk.

Since his recent position as the fans’ favourite both in Ghana and abroad, Black Sherif said he has had to chest many things that come with the music industry.

Though he said the industry problems are getting a toll on him, he is grateful he has millions of fans who keep motivating him to share his journey in a musical way.

For times when the going gets tough, Black Sherif revealed he sings and cries to Reggae songs from legends, the likes of Lucky Dube and Don Carlos.

READ ALSO

Jubilation as Black Sherif is enstooled in Tamale

Moment Asake run off stage after his security’s gun allegedly got…

Shatta Wale replies ex-manager Bulldog over Black Sherif