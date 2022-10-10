Shatta Wale replies ex-manager Bulldog over Black Sherif

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has replied his former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, after the latter said Black Sherif’s new album will outshine him.

According to Bulldog, Sarkodie’s Jamz album which is set to be out in November and Shatta Wale’s upcoming Gift of God album cannot garner numbers and attention like Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album.

Speaking to Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Bulldog mentioned that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are handicapped when it comes to reaching a wider audience, unlike Black Sherif because they are not signed on to an international distribution company like Empire.

Reacting to this, Shatta Wale said he doesn’t care about Black Sherif’s numbers because “at the end of the day, Ghana wins.”

“Eeerrrhhh if Blacko’s album will do better than us kwraaa, we like, and we hear …at the end of the day Ghana wins … F**lish people …”

He further jabbed Bulldog by saying, “all be money matter – you too find something to do and stop that nonesense… MAKE MONEY in your own way [SIC]”.

