A man, believed to be in his early twenties, has been washed away by heavy tidal waves while defecating in the sea at Anomabo in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased who is yet to be identified according to reports is a stranger who came to the community to witness their 2022 Festival.

He, however, went to the seashore, and sat on one of the boulders to ease himself but was taken away by heavy tidal waves.

In an interview with Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, the Chief Fisherman for Anomabo, Nana Kwame Sankah said, they have residents not to swim or ease themselves on the boulders but some are recalcitrant.

He said the community will perform libation into the sea to seek forgiveness to enable them to retrieve the body.

There is currently a search on the sea to retrieve the body while the case has been reported to the Anomabo Police Station.