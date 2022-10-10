The Founder of Heaven Way Church in Accra, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, could not help but sing several gospel songs including ‘Wo din ne Yehowa’, to wit “Your name is Jehovah’ when she was being escorted from the courtroom in Accra to the Police vehicle.

This was after being denied bail on Monday, October 10, 2022, by a Circuit Court in Accra.

Her supporters also sang along with her but one of them was heard telling her to be mindful because she was on the premises of a court.

Her case has been adjourned to Thursday, October 13.

The Police arrested her on Sunday, October 9 following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

She is currently assisting police investigations.

“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Sunday, October 8.

Meanwhile, she has denied defrauding members of her church.

She explained in a video recording that went viral on social media that “I announced to Ghanaians that I was going to give out cash to members of my church to invest in their businesses and that anyone who needed cash support should come. If you aren’t a church member, the first thing to do in order to benefit from this gesture is to register to officially join us.

“I did the all night event and distributed the money to members of my church and so if you only registered that day and couldn’t get a share of the cash, that cannot be fraud, I have not offended you in any way.

“In every church we have offertory, I am the only one who does this on camera. This was a fundraising exercise which I announced to everyone that it was starting from 1,000 Cedis to Coins,” she said in a recorded video which has gone viral on social media.

She added: “Everybody in Ghana knows that people are plotting my downfall, they want to destroy my ministry, there were demonstrations against me when I was being ordained, and people even accused me of burying my own child to grow the church but God is with me.”