Embattled fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedu, alias Agradaa, has dismissed rumours making rounds that he has been involved in an accident.

Reports were rife that Nana Agradaa had been involved in a crash on the Accra-Kumasi stretch in the afternoon of Thursday, February 9, 2023.

But according to her, the reports are false and must be regarded.

In a video which has surfaced online, Nana Agradaa narrated she was only a witness, adding she chanced on it while embarking on her own trip.

She revealed there were a lot of bystanders who were more interested in recording the incident than rescuing the victims and that was why she decided to park her car and help.

Agradaa urged calm among her fans as she announces she was hale and healthy.

She indicated she was at Kwahu and will keep followers informed when she returns to Accra.

