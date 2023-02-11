A six-unit classroom block that has been abandoned for years would have given great relief to the teachers and school children at Nkonya Odormitor if it was completed and handed over to the school for use.

The Nkonya Odormitor D.A Basic School, which is the only school nearby, has little or no space to accommodate the over 200 school children.

The Headmaster of the school, Bright Bedu, noted with worry how inadequate space and desks are making teaching and learning ineffective in the school and as a result, some of the students decided to rather stay at home than be in school.

Mr Bedu noted that three or four classes are mostly taught in just one classroom due to lack of space in the school, making teaching and learning very difficult for both teachers and the school children. Hence, there is urgent need to have something done about the situation.

“Kindergarten one, two and primary one are taught in one small room because of lack of space in the school and this is hampering quality education in the area,” Mr Bedu lamented.

The founder of the Xornametor Foundation, Vincent Kwamitse Kaledzi, who has built a three-unit classroom for the basic school, has called on the government to help improve the infrastructure inadequacies in the country.

Mr Kaledzi [Torgbui Xornametor] reiterated the urgent need for the abandoned classroom project to be completed in order to improve quality education and also help children to stay in school.

Mr Kaledzi stated that children, particularly teenage girls, will be able to stay in school if adequate infrastructure and furniture are provided to help them have a sound mind to learn and be eager to return to school each day.

“It is very important for the government to put the needed educational infrastructure for the various districts to help improve on education and also make our children, especially the girls stay in school,” Mr Kaledzi said.

ALSO READ:

No inherited project abandoned; 1,314 completed since 2017 – GETFund

The Assemblyman for the area, Godfred Awuku Letsa, wants government to help complete the abandoned school project.

Millicent Kabuki Carboo, who is the DCE for Biakoye District, said government is committed to making sure that enough educational infrastructure is provided for the district to help improve education in the district.