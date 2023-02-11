The death is reported of South African rapper Kiernon ‘AKA’ Forbes after he was shot in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday.

A report by a South African news portal says another person, believed to be AKA’s bodyguard, sustained wounds in the shooting.

Meanwhile, another unidentified person, who is understood to be a close friend of AKA, has also been shot dead.

Further reports indicate that AKA was shot in a drive-by just before 10 pm (South African time) while standing outside the Wish Restaurant.

Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire on the rapper.

It is believed AKA was due to perform at a Durban nightclub, YUGO, as part of his birthday celebrations.

The family issued a statement to confirm the death of the artistes via his Twitter handle.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban Police.

“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo.

“To many, he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days.

“We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.

“Tony and Lynn Forbes,” they wrote.

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 AKA’s 22-year-old girlfriend, Nelli Tembe also died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Central Cape Town.

AKA is credited with albums such as ‘Alter Efo’, ‘Levels’, and ‘Touch My Blood.’