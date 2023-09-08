Police in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, have said they are making progress in attempts to find the killers of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane,.

The police updated that a gun that was used in the crime having already been found.

AKA and Tibz were fatally shot outside Wish restaurant in Durban on 10 February this year.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing about the unsolved murders on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that they have also found vehicles used in the crime.

“We have identified at least a couple of vehicles that were used. Some of the vehicles were used as getaway, some of the vehicles that might have been used by people after the fact that we suspect that are the suspects in this incident.

“We have identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr Forbes on that evening.

“We are and such are in our possession as well and we as SAPS, as I said, identified few individuals that we are going to maybe after discussing with the NPA, we might then start bringing them in,” said Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi also said a number of people had been interviewed in connection with the murders.

“Those who might have been present during the incident, some not, and those of interest to us. We have identified a couple of vehicles that were used, some were used as getaways and some portals. Some might have been used by people after and we suspect to be suspects.”

The police commissioner said some arrests were now imminent.

“We as SAPS have identified a few individuals that maybe after discussing with the NPA, we might start bringing them in,” he said.