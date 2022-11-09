The administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has reiterated no project inherited from the erstwhile administration has been abandoned.

According to Richard Ampofo Boadu, a total of 2,559 projects have been completed at the various levels of education since 2017.

Out of this number, Dr Boadu says 1,314 are projects which were inherited.

The administrator disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday as he gave a breakdown of the infrastructural support.

For the legacy projects, he explained 645 have been completed at the Basic level and 528 at the Secondary level while 127 have been completed at the tertiary level, as well as 14 E-blocks.

“For the new projects, we have a total of 945 out of which 433 are Basic and 508 Secondary while 127 have been completed at the tertiary level, as well as 14 E-blocks,” he explained.

ALSO READ:

Contractor locks down Getfund classroom block in Takoradi

On why the tertiary level has recorded a low number, he indicated most of the projects were made Vice Chancellors’ legacies.

In this regard, successors did not want to continue them but they have given an order for the institutions to complete them and they are doing just that.