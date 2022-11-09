The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders has commiserated with the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, over the death of his mother.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo lost his mother, Mary Badu Gyawubea, on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Led by Alhaji Idrissu Mahama, the Elders visited Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo at his residence on Tuesday.

Present was a former General Secretary, Hudu Yahaya and other party bigwigs who expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family.

The group admonished Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo to hold on to his Christian beliefs and remain firm throughout these trying times.

Also, they assured him of their support and promised to remember him in their prayers as they sign a book of condolence.

Madam Gyawubea died at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua.

She was 84.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who is seeking re-election as the party Chairman in an election scheduled for December 17, 2022, has since suspended his campaign activities.