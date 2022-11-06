Former President John Mahama has paid a visit to the residence of the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The 2020 NDC flagbearer’s visit to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s house was to commiserate with him following the death of his mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu.

Madam Badu passed on on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua.

She was 84.

Mr Mahama during the visit signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the deceased.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who is seeking re-election as the party Chairman in an election scheduled for December 17, 2022, has since suspended his campaign activities.