The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has lost his mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu.

Auntie May as she was popularly known was said to have passed on the morning of Monday, October 31, 2022.

Mr Ampofo took to his Facebook page to break the news as he shared a photo with his beloved mum.

He revealed the incident occurred at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The cause of death is however not known.

Auntie Mary was 84 years.

Scores of Ghanaians have poured in commiseration messages and prayers to the bereaved family.

Below is Mr Ampofo’s post:

