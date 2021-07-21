The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has given Ghanaians a peak of his family life with his latest post.

The NDC stalwart has taken to his social media page to share a heartwarming photo of his aged mother which fans cannot keep calm over.

The photo captured mother and son in an adorable moment as they pose for the camera and beam with smiles for the camera.

In the photo, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was spotted in a kaftan with embroidery design and his mother in an African print with his right arm wrapped on his mum’s shoulder.

The photo has attracted thousands of views, garnering sweet remarks from his followers after he shared it online.

Read some reactions below: