A video of former President John Mahama feeding his former aide, Stan Dogbe, has warmed hearts of many social media users.

This was at Mr Dogbe’s plush birthday party on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The star-studded party saw many party bigwigs as well as family and loved ones in attendance.

Mr Mahama was invited to join the celebrant in cutting his cake while Steve Wonder’s happy birthday song played in the background.

After the duo cut the cake, Mr Mahama used the knife to pick a slice for Mr Doge, an act that attracted screams and loud cheers from the guests.

The celebrant gladly accepted the cake after which Mr Mahama gave off an applause.

Watch the video attached above: