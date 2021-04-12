The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has directed regional commanders to be on the alert across the country’s borders following the massive prison break in Nigeria.

DCG Laud Affrifah, in a statement, expressed alarm at the possibility that some 1,800 convicts, who escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre in Nigeria, may seek to cross to Ghana to avert recapture.

As such, DCG Affrifah said commanders should increase their visibilities, especially in unapproved routes and be on the lookout for the convicts.

Nigerian officials have launched a massive international manhunt for the 1,800 convicts who escaped from prison.

According to the associated press, this is one of the largest jail breaks in Nigerian history.

The inmates are said to have escaped after heavily armed men attacked the facility in the early hours of April 6, 2020.

The attackers used explosives to make their way into the Owerri Custodial Centre before starting a gun battle with prison guards, the National Correction Authority announced.

Head of Public Relations Affairs at the GIS, Michael Amoako Atta, told JoyNews it is engaging with Nigerian security agencies for more details on the prisoners.

“We have a very good working relationship with Nigerian Immigration Service so yes, there has been some series of engagements,” he said.