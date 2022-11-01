Following unconfirmed news of the passing of Ifeanyi, Davido’s son, musician Wizkid has shown solidarity to his colleague.

Wizkid has subtly hinted a hold on his upcoming studio album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ which was expected to be released on November 4.

Hours ago, Wizkid tweeted in anticipation as the world enters into the month of November, but he has been forced to delete his tweet to leave attention to the mourning family.

Prior to the unfortunate incident, Davido also revealed he could not wait for the eleventh month which happens to be his birth month as well as his official proposal to lover, Chef Chioma.

Currently, emotions are high and reports indicate Chef Chioma is in denial while Davido is inconsolable.

It was reported earlier that Ifeanyi drowned in the swimming pool at Davido’s Banana Island mansion in Lagos.

The incident happened while he was in the care of a nanny, while Davido and Chioma were on a family travel.

In a bid to revive him, the three-year-old boy was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Island where he is reported to have been pronounced dead before arrival.

