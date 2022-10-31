If there was one person likely to publicly criticise President Nana Akufo Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, actor Prince David Osei would have been farthest from anyone’s mind.

This is because the actor, who was an astute promoter of NPP’s ‘4 More To Do More’ campaign in the last general election, has in the last few weeks been on “fire” and giving it back to back to the government for the country’s current economic distress.

His outspokenness, however, seems to come with a price he is paying by receiving threats.

“I have experienced my fair share of threats, insults, trolls and attacks but I am unperturbed because seriously, I can’t control how people feel about me,” he told Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, October 25.

According to the actor who has been featured in movies such as Lost, Fortune Island, Last Night, Hero, Forbidden among others, there’s always a price to pay for an act one indulges in and he was ready for that.

“God is with me in all that I do, so I shall not be moved. In life, you need to stand for something or you stand for nothing,” he said.

He noted he has always been enthusiastic about good governance and had been calling out successive governments since late President Atta Mills’ administration.

“I am not someone who is easily pressured. I live by my own rules. I believe in integrity and value for humanity. I have always been outspoken since the era of the late President Atta Mills. I am first a citizen, before a party lover and an aspiring politician.

“I stood on political platforms to campaign for my party NPP and H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, pleaded, persuaded, convinced Ghanaians to accept NPP’s 4 More To Do More, so it is just rational to speak for the same people when things aren’t going the way we all anticipated amid global economic issues,” he added.

He started giving a hint about his displeasure with the NPP government last year.

He, however, attracted attention when he threatened to stage a demonstration against the government if things didn’t change in a post on his social media pages early this month.

He gave more impetus to his criticisms of the government when he asked the president to be humble and seek help to change the economic fortunes of the country.

But while all these may seem too harsh coming from one who campaigned for NPP, he said his ultimate goal was to see a better Ghana for all citizens irrespective of their political affiliation.

“The NPP faithful are rather happy I spoke up and it’s a big inspiration to them. I interact with the streets always, so I know the atmosphere every time, sometimes, they give me a message to put out there since they know I have the voice and platform,” he stated.

In addition to the country’s economic woes, the actor is also not happy with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture saying “the ministry responsible for the Creatives has failed us.”

ALSO READ:

Prince David Osei under fire as Ghanaians haunt him over NPP govt

I will campaign against govt if … – Prince David Osei

The last few years have not been good for the Ghanaian movie industry but according to Prince David Osei, things are getting better with Akwaaba Magic on DStv and ROKGh also on DStv financing local productions and content. “We all are a little busy, especially the upcoming ones. We are filming series and movies”.

Moving away from movies, Prince David said he was now concentrating on his, Pdo Travel & Tours Ltd and planning a trip dubbed London/Jamaica Fiesta in December with Kalybos as a way of building stronger bonds with their fans.