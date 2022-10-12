Ghanaians have vowed not to let actor Prince David Osei have any peace over his recent comment which suggests he is dumping his position as a sympathiser of the ruling government.

Prince David Osei, prior and after the 2020 general election, had trumpeted his trust in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and jumped to its defense.

He championed the #Fixyourselffirst, to counter the citizenry’s #Fixthecountry agenda which sought to send a wake up call to the government on the low standard of living.

When he was advised against the government, his reply was epic: “Me I’m a sensible human being so I can’t support something which is bad. I reason and think logically.”

But, at the nosediving rate the economy is heading to, the actor has made a swift U-turn and called out the government for what he say is “determined move to inflict untoward hardship to the citizenry.”

He opined that all benefits of the doubt he has given the government have backfired and he reckons he was wrong to support the leadership.

To rectify his mistake, he has threatened to mobilise Ghanaians come December to demonstrate irrespective of party affiliation.

But, some Ghanaians have trashed his agenda, describing it as a mere façade.

Netizens have argued that the government has failed to ‘sort him out’, hence his move to make the ruling party unpopular.

With over 14k tweets and comments, the citizenry have reminded him of his comment that “he would be a fool to demonstrate against the NPP government.”

The aggrieved citizens have, therefore, vowed not to avail themselves for any demonstration they say is based on greed, selfishness and betrayal.

Check out reactions on social media below:

Prince David Osei forgot the money he took wouldn’t last 4 years and is now complaining. He should fix himself lol, 4 more to do more 😂🔥 — NUNGUA (VIEWSDEY)? (BURNA) ? (@burnaculer) October 10, 2022

So Prince David osei you are the “wasteman in a waste land” black sherif Dey talk about? — DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) October 10, 2022

Prince David Osei turned his back on John Dumelo just because of peanut… he knows very well John Dumelo can do the job but because of his selfishness and greed he went to endorse a woman who doesn’t visit her constituency



Wonitwaaaasidi Prince David Osei pic.twitter.com/3DCWGJ0YBM — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) October 10, 2022

You dey afronation then somebody rey tap your shoulder. Why aa Prince David Osei say make we go stand opera square then shout fix the country — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 10, 2022

It’s only a hypocrite who doesn’t change his mind, spot on Prince David Osei but you for mobilize your friends and family for the demo mueh😘 — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) October 10, 2022

RELATED

I will campaign against govt if … – Prince David Osei

Paying back free water, electricity makes some of us look mindless – Prince David…

I’m wise and can’t support something that is bad – Prince David Osei